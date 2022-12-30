APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $317,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

