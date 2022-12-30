APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

