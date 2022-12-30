APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

