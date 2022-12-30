API3 (API3) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.20 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and $5.20 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.42 or 0.05169257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00460516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.47 or 0.29468336 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.