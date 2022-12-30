Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58. Apple has a 1-year low of $125.87 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.