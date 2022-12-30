Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

