Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $707.31. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,192. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $698.14 and its 200 day moving average is $656.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

