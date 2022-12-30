Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,308,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.77. 4,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.93. The company has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

