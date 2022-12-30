Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $197.62. 7,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

