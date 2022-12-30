Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 15,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,177,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

