Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 173,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,307,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

