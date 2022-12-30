Arcblock Market Cap Hits $9.74 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $13,902.39 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

