Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,818,654.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,818,654.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,870,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

ARES stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,644. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

