Ariose Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,351 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises 14.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Daqo New Energy worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 4,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

