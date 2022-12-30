Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $837,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.33. 17,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,092. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.