Ark One Day Volume Reaches $5.26 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $40.36 million and $5.26 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004361 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,066,718 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.