Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 223 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000.

VGT stock opened at $319.58 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $465.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

