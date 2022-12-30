ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.