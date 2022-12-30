ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ARR stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
