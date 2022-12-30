Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 60.5% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $230,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.48. 447,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $403.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

