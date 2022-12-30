Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Ashley House plc (ASH.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 191,968 shares.
Ashley House plc (ASH.L) Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £728,937.60 and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.20.
About Ashley House plc (ASH.L)
Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.
