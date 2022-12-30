Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,000 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the November 30th total of 115,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $57,134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Price Performance

ASPU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

