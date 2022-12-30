Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Astar has a market cap of $59.62 million and $3.68 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astar has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

