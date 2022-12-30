ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.10

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.10 and traded as low as C$42.46. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.53, with a volume of 248,284 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.09.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

