AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,702,612. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

