Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $77,354.70 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ayanna Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.4 %

ADSK stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average is $198.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

