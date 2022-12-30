Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.52. 9,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,494. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

