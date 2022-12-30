Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.

Automax Motors Stock Down 90.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

Automax Motors Company Profile

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

