AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $162.65 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

