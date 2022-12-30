Axie Infinity Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00036055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $599.64 million and $51.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037115 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024415 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

