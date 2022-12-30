Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
NDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday.
Aurubis Stock Performance
ETR NDA opened at €78.16 ($83.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.12. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($124.31).
Aurubis Company Profile
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
