Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.32) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

FRA:EVK opened at €18.08 ($19.23) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.32.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

