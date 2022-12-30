Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 504.8% in December

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 504.8% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

