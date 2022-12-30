Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $39,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,281. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.