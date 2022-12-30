Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $123.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

