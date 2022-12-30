Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Up 1.6%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 138.60 ($1.67). Approximately 112,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 373,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.65).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.16. The stock has a market cap of £706.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

