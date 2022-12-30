Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 175,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,129,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

