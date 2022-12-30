Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.70 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $265,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $125,191 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.