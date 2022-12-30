Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average is $240.16.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
