Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,101 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

