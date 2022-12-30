Bank of New Hampshire Has $746,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

