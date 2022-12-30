Bank of New Hampshire Has $828,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

