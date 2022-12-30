Bank of New Hampshire Has $993,000 Stock Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $46.52 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

