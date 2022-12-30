Bank of New Hampshire Sells 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

