Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.25. 9,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
