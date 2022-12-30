Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Update

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.0861 dividend. This is an increase from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

