Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 28,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 16,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Base Carbon in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

