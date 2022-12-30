Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 9.5%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

