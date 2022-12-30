Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.54 and traded as low as C$5.88. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 3,010,627 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.54.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$712.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

