Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.82 ($47.68) and last traded at €44.70 ($47.55). 29,153 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.32 ($47.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on BFSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is €40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.56.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

