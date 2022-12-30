Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.07228576 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007729 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.